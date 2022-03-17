Hover to Zoom
Playmobil® Family Fun Camping Adventure Carry Case Playset
32 pcUPC: 0400878909323
Product Details
Sleep among the stars with the camping adventure carry case. You can spend the day canoeing down the River or stop to catch a fish for dinner. Before you head to bed, share exciting stories around the campfire. When playtime is over, simply store the pieces inside the case for next time!
- Recommended for ages four and up
Includes:
- 2 Campers
- Tent
- Canoe
- Campfire
- Backpacks
- Binoculars
- Fish
- Other Accessories