Playmobil® Family Fun Camping Adventure Carry Case Playset
Playmobil® Family Fun Camping Adventure Carry Case Playset

32 pcUPC: 0400878909323
Sleep among the stars with the camping adventure carry case. You can spend the day canoeing down the River or stop to catch a fish for dinner. Before you head to bed, share exciting stories around the campfire. When playtime is over, simply store the pieces inside the case for next time!

  • Recommended for ages four and up

Includes:

  • 2 Campers
  • Tent
  • Canoe
  • Campfire
  • Backpacks
  • Binoculars
  • Fish
  • Other Accessories