Playmobil® Family Fun Family Camper Playset
135 pcUPC: 0400878970088
Product Details
Time for a fun adventure on the road with the Family Camper. Inside the spacious camper, you will find a furnished kitchen to cook your meals, a living room, bathroom, and a large sleeping area to fit the whole family. When it’s time to stop for the day, hook the camper up to the charging station, unload the table and chairs, and prepare for dinner. When it’s time to move on to your next destination, all of your camping equipment can easily be stowed back inside the camper storage compartments.
- Dimensions: 13. 7 inches length x 5.5 inches width x 6 inches height
- Recommended for ages four years and up
Includes:
- 3 Figures
- Bicycle
- Table
- Chairs
- Map
- Blanket
- Other Accessories
Warning: Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.