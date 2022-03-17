Time for a fun adventure on the road with the Family Camper. Inside the spacious camper, you will find a furnished kitchen to cook your meals, a living room, bathroom, and a large sleeping area to fit the whole family. When it’s time to stop for the day, hook the camper up to the charging station, unload the table and chairs, and prepare for dinner. When it’s time to move on to your next destination, all of your camping equipment can easily be stowed back inside the camper storage compartments.

Dimensions: 13. 7 inches length x 5.5 inches width x 6 inches height

Recommended for ages four years and up

Includes:

3 Figures

Bicycle

Table

Chairs

Map

Blanket

Other Accessories

Warning: Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.