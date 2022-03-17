Playmobil® Family Fun Pick-Up with Speedboat Playset Perspective: front
Playmobil® Family Fun Pick-Up with Speedboat Playset

66 pcUPC: 0400878970534
Product Details

Spend an exciting day on the water with the Pick-Up with Speedboat. When you reach your destination, use the crank to tilt the trailer and lower the boat into the water. Cruise around the lake or enjoy some watersports.

  • Recommended for ages four to 10 years

Includes:

  • 2 Figures
  • Pickup Truck
  • Speedboat
  • Boat Trailer
  • Surfboard
  • Beach Bags
  • Other Accessories

Warning:Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.