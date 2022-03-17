Hover to Zoom
Playmobil® Family Fun Pick-Up with Speedboat Playset
66 pcUPC: 0400878970534
Product Details
Spend an exciting day on the water with the Pick-Up with Speedboat. When you reach your destination, use the crank to tilt the trailer and lower the boat into the water. Cruise around the lake or enjoy some watersports.
- Recommended for ages four to 10 years
Includes:
- 2 Figures
- Pickup Truck
- Speedboat
- Boat Trailer
- Surfboard
- Beach Bags
- Other Accessories
Warning:Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.