Spend an exciting day on the water with the Pick-Up with Speedboat. When you reach your destination, use the crank to tilt the trailer and lower the boat into the water. Cruise around the lake or enjoy some watersports.

Recommended for ages four to 10 years

Includes:

2 Figures

Pickup Truck

Speedboat

Boat Trailer

Surfboard

Beach Bags

Other Accessories

Warning:Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.