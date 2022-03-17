In Novelmore, the Knights of Novelmore and the rebellious Burnham Raiders continue to face off against each other in the battle for the magical armor of Invincibus. Dario Da Vanci, Novelmore's most brilliant inventor, has equipped the Knights with a new secret weapon: The Mobile Catapult Fortress. This special attack tower, equipped with two side cannons and a giant stone slingshot, perfectly matches the style of General Marcus McGriffin. As the leader of Novelmore's forces, General McGriffin is always on the lookout for new weapons and strategies that will lead to victory in battle. At his side is the clever mechanic Bolt Nutcliff, who always knows how to repair and maintain Da Vanci's inventions. It will be hard for the Burnham Raiders to stop these two knights. Join the Novelmore characters General Marcus McGriffin and Bolt Nutcliff as they try out mobile attack tower. Set also includes slingshot boulders, telescope, swords, shield, design plans, tools, and many other accessories.

Recommended for ages five to ten years.

Warning. Choking Hazard. Small parts.

Not for children under 3 years.