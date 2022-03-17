Ride off on a magical adventure with the princess unicorn carry case. Take a ride through the castle grounds with your magical creature. When playtime is over, simply store the pieces inside the case for next time!

Recommended for ages four years and up

Children can play with this set on its own, or combine with other Playmobil sets for hours of fun

Includes:

Adult Figure

Child Figure

Unicorn

Rose Bushes

Detachable Skirts

Basket

Palace Railing

Other Accessories

Warning:Choking HAZARD. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.