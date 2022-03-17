Playmobil® Princess Unicorn Carry Case Playset Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Playmobil® Princess Unicorn Carry Case Playset

42 pcUPC: 0400878970107
Purchase Options

Product Details

Ride off on a magical adventure with the princess unicorn carry case. Take a ride through the castle grounds with your magical creature. When playtime is over, simply store the pieces inside the case for next time!

  • Recommended for ages four years and up
  • Children can play with this set on its own, or combine with other Playmobil sets for hours of fun

Includes:

  • Adult Figure
  • Child Figure
  • Unicorn
  • Rose Bushes
  • Detachable Skirts
  • Basket
  • Palace Railing
  • Other Accessories

Warning:Choking HAZARD. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.