Playmobil® Princess Unicorn Carry Case Playset
42 pcUPC: 0400878970107
Ride off on a magical adventure with the princess unicorn carry case. Take a ride through the castle grounds with your magical creature. When playtime is over, simply store the pieces inside the case for next time!
- Recommended for ages four years and up
- Children can play with this set on its own, or combine with other Playmobil sets for hours of fun
Includes:
- Adult Figure
- Child Figure
- Unicorn
- Rose Bushes
- Detachable Skirts
- Basket
- Palace Railing
- Other Accessories
Warning:Choking HAZARD. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.