Scooby-Doo™, Fred™ & Daphne™ found themselves with a ghostly mystery to solve in the Cemetery. Lurking in this burial ground are some spooky surprises. As the gang walks by, a creepy skeleton pops out of the ground (just press the candle next to the grave), giving the gang a shock. The skeleton also glows in the dark for even more scary playtime encounters! Then, beware the mysterious coffin where figures disappear inside! The gargoyle above the entrance of the burial vault acts as a secret lever to release the stone slabs and block those looking to enter...or escape. The included ghost card will help you track down your ghost, and then use the net to capture her. Then, don't let the ghost's changing face fool you! Unmask her to reveal the real villain - Alice May! Kids can illuminate the collectible card using the coffin in the Mystery Mansion or the reader in the Mystery Machine (70361 and 70286 - each sold separately). Set includes Scooby-Doo in a gravedigger costume, Fred, Daphne, Alice May ghost, glow-in-the-dark skeleton, grave site, trick coffin, ghost card, and many other cemetery accessories! Recommended for ages five years and up. Warning. Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.