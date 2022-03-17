Playmobil® Scooby-Doo Playset Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Playmobil® Scooby-Doo Playset

22 pcUPC: 0400878970287
Purchase Options

Product Details

Zoinks! Looks like Scooby and Shaggy have wandered off from their friends and found a ghost! But wait, do they smell food? Looks like Scooby and Shaggy actually need to eat a snack before they solve this mystery.

  • Recommended for ages five years and up

Includes:

  • Scooby Figure
  • Shaggy Figure
  • Ghost Figure
  • Scooby Snacks
  • Hamburger
  • Other Accessories

Warning: Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.