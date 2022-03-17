Hover to Zoom
Playmobil® Scooby-Doo Playset
22 pcUPC: 0400878970287
Product Details
Zoinks! Looks like Scooby and Shaggy have wandered off from their friends and found a ghost! But wait, do they smell food? Looks like Scooby and Shaggy actually need to eat a snack before they solve this mystery.
- Recommended for ages five years and up
Includes:
- Scooby Figure
- Shaggy Figure
- Ghost Figure
- Scooby Snacks
- Hamburger
- Other Accessories
Warning: Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.