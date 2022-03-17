Come for a visit at lucky’s happy home on the frontier. Arriving in miradero from the big city, lucky isn't sure she will ever fit in, but this home is her safe haven. Walk into the kitchen with all the furnishings, where Aunt Cora is cooking dinner on the stove and the table is set for a delicious meal. Lucky shares all about her day's adventures, while Aunt Cora is focused on teaching lucky Etiquette and reminds her to be cautious with her wild escapades. She needs to be a proper lady, after all! Outside, lucky visits spirit before she heads off to school, reminding him of their upcoming adventures. Upstairs, you'll find spacious rooms for the whole family. Lucky keeps a poster of her mom in her room so she'll always remember her.

Recommended for ages four and up

Based on the hit Netflix series, Spirit Riding Free

Figures can bend, sit, stand and turn their heads

Encourages children to explore and learn while having fun

