Lucky and spirit have an unbreakable bond, and together they are both trying to find their way in a strange, new world. Having never been trained to ride a horse, Lucky is hesitant to try riding, but the friendship she forms with spirit Makes it easier. Lucky trusts that spirit will always have her back as they lean on each other and set out on many new adventures together. Before each adventure, lucky heads down to the stables to brush spirit’s coat or give him some Oats. Then, the fun can begin! Set includes lucky, spirit, stable with name plate, blanket, harness, grooming tools, pitchfork, shovel, water bucket, and many other accessories.

Based on the hit Netflix series, Spirit Riding Free

Recommended for ages four and up

Figures can bend, sit, stand and turn their heads

Encourages children to explore and learn while having fun

Includes: