Watch as Pru and Daphne take on the River Challenge. The log laying across the river teaches Pru how to safely navigate across it without falling in the water. Daphne must figure out how to properly saddle a horse to be able to earn her badge. By attaching the flags to the trees, they work together to navigate the horse through the flag obstacle. Attach the merit badges to the included bracelet, to be worn with your best friends!

Recommended for ages four and up

Includes:

Pru Figure

Daphne Figure

2 Horse Figures

2 Merit Badges

Bracelet

Squirrels

Other Accessories

Warning: Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.