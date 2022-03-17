Enjoy some fun on the go with the Take Along Modern Dollhouse. This take-along case with latch opens up to reveal a two-story house with four fully-furnished rooms. Families can gather for a home-cooked meal in the kitchen with table, chair, oven, pots and pans, food, dishes, and more. Or, they can enjoy some evening entertainment in the living room with two chairs, coffee table, television, television stand, and other accessories. When bedtime comes, Playmobil figures can be tucked into the two beds and cradle. The bathroom comes equipped with a bathtub, toilet with toilet paper dispenser, sink with mirror, and brush. Set also includes three figures, two dogs, baby bottle, highchair, and other accessories. Recommended for ages four to ten Playmobil, Germany's largest toy manufacturer, is headquartered in Zirndorf, Germany and has been producing and distributing toys for more than 36 years. The miniature worlds of Playmobil encourage children to explore and learn while having fun. Children's imaginations are transported to medieval times with the Playmobil castle, to the adventurous seas with Playmobil pirates, and many other themed playworlds. The figures can bend, sit, stand, and turn their heads to make realistic role play possible.

