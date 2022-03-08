Hurry to help the animals board the My Take Along 1.2.3 Noah's Ark. The set's colorful, larger, rounded pieces are specially designed for toddlers. The deck of the ark is removable and the hull has plenty of space for storage. The set comes with a handle so it can be taken anywhere, and the ark can float on water. Set includes two figures, lion and lioness, and pairs of giraffes, zebras, elephants, and birds. The figures can bend, sit, stand, and turn their heads to make realistic role play possible.

Dimensions: 12.2 x 7.1 x 7.1 inches (L x W x H)

Recommended for ages 18 months and up