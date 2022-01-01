Hover to Zoom
PlayStation Virtual Reality Marvel's Iron Man Gaming Bundle
1 ctUPC: 0071171954204
Product Details
Using two Playstation move motion controllers Fire up iron Man's repulsor jets and Blast into the skies with an arsenal of iconic iron man Gear at your fingertips.Face off against One of iron Man's greatest foes in high stakes, action-packed battles.
Bundle includes:
- Playstation VR headset
- Playstation camera
- 2 Playstation move motion controllers
- PS5 Adapter Marvel's iron man VR blue-rays disc
- Demo disc 3.0