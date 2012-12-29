Playtex Sipsters Stage 3 Spout Sippy Cups have DOUBLE WALLED INSULATION keeping drinks cool twice as long (twice as long as a regular single walled cup) as a regular cup, making them great for active little ones. All Playtex Cups come with our LEAK PROOF GUARANTEE - if not completely satisfied, return for a full refund of purchase price or replacement. The STREAMLINED ERGONOMIC DESIGN of Stage 3 cups make it easy for little hands to hold. Stage 3 Cups are for CHILDREN AGES 12 MONTHS and up with a 9 ounce size. Always BPA FREE. Colors and patterns may vary.