Playtex Simply Gentle Glide 360 Unscented Ultra Absorbency Tampons
36 ctUPC: 0007830009927
Simple. Gentle. Reliable. Every ingredient used in Playtex® Simply Gentle Glide™ is rigorously evaluated to provide reliable protection that you can trust to be gentle and safe for your body. With purified fibers washed up to five times and a comfort shape applicator that's free from colors, dyes and BPA, you can feel good about choosing Simply Gentle Glide™!
The 360 Protection™ has been redesigned with three layers and shapes to your body for a fabulous fit.
- Comfort Shape Plastic Applicator
- DuraClean™ wrapper is purse resistant for protection on the go
- Triple Layer Protection™
- Unscented
- Ultra Absorbency