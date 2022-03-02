Simple. Gentle. Reliable. Every ingredient used in Playtex Simply Gentle Glide Scented Super Absorbency is rigorously evaluated to provide reliable protection that you can trust to be gentle and safe for your body.* With purified fibers washed up to five times** and a comfort shape applicator that's free from colors, dyes and BPA, you can feel good about choosing Simply Gentle Glide!

*When used as instructed.

**Purified fibers washed up to 5 times and weaved together to form an absorbent core

