Playtex Simply Gentle Glide Lightly Scented Super Absorbency Tampons
36 ctUPC: 0007830009847
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
Simple. Gentle. Reliable. Every ingredient used in Playtex Simply Gentle Glide Scented Super Absorbency is rigorously evaluated to provide reliable protection that you can trust to be gentle and safe for your body.* With purified fibers washed up to five times** and a comfort shape applicator that's free from colors, dyes and BPA, you can feel good about choosing Simply Gentle Glide!
*When used as instructed.
**Purified fibers washed up to 5 times and weaved together to form an absorbent core