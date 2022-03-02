Playtex® Simply Gentle Glide Regular & Super Absorbency Tampons Perspective: front
Playtex® Simply Gentle Glide Regular & Super Absorbency Tampons Perspective: back
Playtex® Simply Gentle Glide Regular & Super Absorbency Tampons Perspective: left
Playtex® Simply Gentle Glide Regular & Super Absorbency Tampons Perspective: right
Playtex® Simply Gentle Glide Regular & Super Absorbency Tampons Perspective: top
Playtex® Simply Gentle Glide Regular & Super Absorbency Tampons Perspective: bottom
Playtex® Simply Gentle Glide Regular & Super Absorbency Tampons

36 ctUPC: 0007830008997
Simple. Gentle. Reliable. Every ingredient used in Playtex® Simply Gentle Glide™ is rigorously evaluated to provide reliable protection that you can trust to be gentle and safe for your body. With purified fibers washed up to five times and a comfort shape applicator that's free from colors, dyes, and BPA, you can feel good about choosing Simply Gentle Glide™!

  • Includes 18 regular and 18 super absorbency tampons

