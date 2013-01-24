We know babies. We also know that each stage of your little one’s development is special. Growing up is an exciting time but it also means providing for your child’s different needs at each step. Playtex wants to help make that transition easy by providing products that connect with them and help them on their path to amazing growth. As much as we hate to see them grow up so fast, we love knowing that they are getting the skills they need to develop. Designed for children ages 4 months and up who are transitioning from bottles to sippy cups, TrainingTime cups promote independent drinking skills with unique features, like removable handles, soft silicone spout, and more!