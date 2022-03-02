Hover to Zoom
Playtex Sport Regular & Super Tampons Multi-Pack
36 ctUPC: 0007830009933
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
Playtex Sport has a 360° design and FlexFit technology that moves the way you move. These are great tampons for swimming, biking, running or whatever your activity of choice is.
- 360 SPORT LEVEL PROTECTION tampon design to fit your body and its every move for a protective leakage barrier.
- Contoured applicator for COMFORTABLE, precise placement.
- FLEXFIT interlocking FIBERS work quickly to TRAP LEAKS.