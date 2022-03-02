Playtex Sport Regular & Super Tampons Multi-Pack Perspective: front
Playtex Sport Regular & Super Tampons Multi-Pack Perspective: back
Playtex Sport Regular & Super Tampons Multi-Pack Perspective: left
Playtex Sport Regular & Super Tampons Multi-Pack Perspective: right
Playtex Sport Regular & Super Tampons Multi-Pack Perspective: top
Playtex Sport Regular & Super Tampons Multi-Pack Perspective: bottom
Playtex Sport Regular & Super Tampons Multi-Pack

36 ctUPC: 0007830009933
Located in AISLE 19

Product Details

Playtex Sport has a 360° design and FlexFit technology that moves the way you move. These are great tampons for swimming, biking, running or whatever your activity of choice is.

  • 360 SPORT LEVEL PROTECTION tampon design to fit your body and its every move for a protective leakage barrier.
  • Contoured applicator for COMFORTABLE, precise placement.
  • FLEXFIT interlocking FIBERS work quickly to TRAP LEAKS.