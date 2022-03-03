Hover to Zoom
Playtex Sport Regular Tampons
48 ctUPC: 0007830011733
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
Playtex® Sport® has a 360°® design and FlexFit® technology that moves the way you move. These are great tampons for swimming, biking, running or whatever your activity of choice is.
- 360 Degree Sport Level Protection. Designed to fit your body and its every move.
- Flex Fit. Flexible interlocking fibers work quickly to trap leaks
- Leak Defense. Anti-leak back up layer for extra protection.
- Contoured Tip & No Slip Grip Applicator. For comfortable, precise placement.