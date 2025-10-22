Playtex® Sport® Unscented Super Tampons
Product Details
Only Playtex Sport Super Tampons have a 360° design and FlexFit technology that moves the way you move. Playtex Sport Tampons are great tampons for swimming, biking, running or whatever your activity of choice is. Playtex Sport Tampons Unscented Super Absorbency feature 360 SPORT LEVEL PROTECTION designed to fit your body and its every move for a protective leakage barrier. With unique FLEXFIT interlocking FIBERS, Playtex Sport tampons work quickly to TRAP LEAKS. The contoured applicator allows for COMFORTABLE, precise placement. Playtex Sport Tampons Unscented Super Absorbency, keeping you protected throughout your period. Playtex Sport Super Absorbency Tampons - PLAY ON!.
- 360 SPORT LEVEL PROTECTION tampon design to fit your body and its every move for a protective leakage barrier.
- FLEXFIT interlocking FIBERS work quickly to TRAP LEAKS.
- Contoured applicator for COMFORTABLE, precise placement.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Inactive Ingredients : Polyester , Or , Cotton String , Rayon And/or Cotton Fiber , Polysorbate 20 , Ingredients : Rayon , and/or Cotton Fiber , Polyester , Or , Cotton String , Polysorbate 20 .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More