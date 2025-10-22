Playtex® Sport® Unscented Super Tampons Perspective: front
Playtex® Sport® Unscented Super Tampons Perspective: back
Playtex® Sport® Unscented Super Tampons Perspective: left
Playtex® Sport® Unscented Super Tampons Perspective: right
Playtex® Sport® Unscented Super Tampons Perspective: top
Playtex® Sport® Unscented Super Tampons Perspective: bottom
Playtex® Sport® Unscented Super Tampons

36 ctUPC: 0007830009923
Located in AISLE 19

Product Details

Only Playtex Sport Super Tampons have a 360° design and FlexFit technology that moves the way you move. Playtex Sport Tampons are great tampons for swimming, biking, running or whatever your activity of choice is. Playtex Sport Tampons Unscented Super Absorbency feature 360 SPORT LEVEL PROTECTION designed to fit your body and its every move for a protective leakage barrier. With unique FLEXFIT interlocking FIBERS, Playtex Sport tampons work quickly to TRAP LEAKS. The contoured applicator allows for COMFORTABLE, precise placement. Playtex Sport Tampons Unscented Super Absorbency, keeping you protected throughout your period. Playtex Sport Super Absorbency Tampons - PLAY ON!.

  • 360 SPORT LEVEL PROTECTION tampon design to fit your body and its every move for a protective leakage barrier.
  • FLEXFIT interlocking FIBERS work quickly to TRAP LEAKS.
  • Contoured applicator for COMFORTABLE, precise placement.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Inactive Ingredients : Polyester , Or , Cotton String , Rayon And/or Cotton Fiber , Polysorbate 20 , Ingredients : Rayon , and/or Cotton Fiber , Polyester , Or , Cotton String , Polysorbate 20 .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

