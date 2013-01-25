Hover to Zoom
Playtex Ventaire Advanced Wide Bottle
6 OzUPC: 0007830005871
Product Details
Fewer air bubbles means a happier tummy!
Unique Anti-Colic Bottom Vent:
Helps prevent air ingestion for less gas, colic and spit-up
Unlike ordinary bottles, the Vent Aire® anti-colic vent keeps air at the back of the bottle as baby drinks, so virtually no air mixes with the milk & gets into baby's tummy.
Angled Bottle Design
Angled bottle design: promotes semi-upright feeding which is recommended by pediatricians to help prevent ear infections.
- Vent Aire®
- Complete Tummy Comfort
- Naturalatch® Silicone Nipple
- Most Like Mom
- Raised Texture helps baby latch naturally
- Clinically Proven
- Natural Wide Shape
- Easy Switching Between Breast And Bottle
- BPA Free
- 0-3 M+ Slow
- Trusted By Moms For Over 50 Years
- Happy Healthy Tummy Guaranteed
Anti-Colic Vent Helps Prevent:
- Gas
- Spit-Up
- Fussiness