Fewer air bubbles means a happier tummy!

Unique Anti-Colic Bottom Vent:

Helps prevent air ingestion for less gas, colic and spit-up

Unlike ordinary bottles, the Vent Aire® anti-colic vent keeps air at the back of the bottle as baby drinks, so virtually no air mixes with the milk & gets into baby's tummy.

Angled Bottle Design

Angled bottle design: promotes semi-upright feeding which is recommended by pediatricians to help prevent ear infections.

Vent Aire®

Complete Tummy Comfort

Naturalatch® Silicone Nipple

Most Like Mom

Raised Texture helps baby latch naturally

Clinically Proven

Natural Wide Shape

Easy Switching Between Breast And Bottle

BPA Free

0-3 M+ Slow

Trusted By Moms For Over 50 Years

Happy Healthy Tummy Guaranteed

Anti-Colic Vent Helps Prevent: