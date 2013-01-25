Playtex Ventaire Advanced Wide Bottle Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Playtex Ventaire Advanced Wide Bottle Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Playtex Ventaire Advanced Wide Bottle Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Playtex Ventaire Advanced Wide Bottle

6 OzUPC: 0007830005871
Purchase Options

Product Details

Fewer air bubbles means a happier tummy!

Unique Anti-Colic Bottom Vent:

Helps prevent air ingestion for less gas, colic and spit-up

Unlike ordinary bottles, the Vent Aire® anti-colic vent keeps air at the back of the bottle as baby drinks, so virtually no air mixes with the milk & gets into baby's tummy.

Angled Bottle Design

Angled bottle design: promotes semi-upright feeding which is recommended by pediatricians to help prevent ear infections.

  • Vent Aire®
  • Complete Tummy Comfort
  • Naturalatch® Silicone Nipple
  • Most Like Mom
  • Raised Texture helps baby latch naturally
  • Clinically Proven
  • Natural Wide Shape
  • Easy Switching Between Breast And Bottle
  • BPA Free
  • 0-3 M+ Slow
  • Trusted By Moms For Over 50 Years
  • Happy Healthy Tummy Guaranteed

Anti-Colic Vent Helps Prevent:

  • Gas
  • Spit-Up
  • Fussiness