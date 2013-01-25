Playtex VentAire Baby Bottle Wide Advanced Perspective: front
Playtex VentAire Baby Bottle Wide Advanced Perspective: left
Playtex VentAire Baby Bottle Wide Advanced Perspective: right
Playtex VentAire Baby Bottle Wide Advanced

9 oz
Product Details

  • The VentAire® Advanced Bottle System comes in two shapes and two sizes:
    • Standard - Original, Slender Shape Bottle and Nipple
  • Easy for baby to hold
  • Designed for babies switching between breast and bottle OR transitioning from breast to bottle-feeding
  • Reduces nipple confusion
  • 6 oz. (177 mL) and 9 oz. (266 mL) sizes.
  • Natural Feeding System
  • BPA Free
  • Clinically show Significantly Reduces Gas, Spit-up & colic
  • Helps Prevent Ear Infections
  • Phthalate Free
  • Easy to clean
  • All parts top-rack dishwasher-safe
  • Removable top and bottom for easy cleaning
  • Leak Proof
  • Break Proof