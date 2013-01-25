Hover to Zoom
Playtex VentAire Baby Bottle Wide Advanced
9 ozUPC: 0007830005872
Product Details
- The VentAire® Advanced Bottle System comes in two shapes and two sizes:
- Standard - Original, Slender Shape Bottle and Nipple
- Easy for baby to hold
- Designed for babies switching between breast and bottle OR transitioning from breast to bottle-feeding
- Reduces nipple confusion
- 6 oz. (177 mL) and 9 oz. (266 mL) sizes.
- Natural Feeding System
- BPA Free
- Clinically show Significantly Reduces Gas, Spit-up & colic
- Helps Prevent Ear Infections
- Phthalate Free
- Easy to clean
- All parts top-rack dishwasher-safe
- Removable top and bottom for easy cleaning
- Leak Proof
- Break Proof