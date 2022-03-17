Plum Organics Stage 1 baby food pouches are an organic baby food line made for ages 4 months and up, perfect for introducing solids or first foods to your budding eater. Our Peach Puree blend uses only non-GMO, organic ingredients for an organic baby food that they'll love. These blends are naturally preserved, unsalted, unsweetened, and kosher parve,and since our baby food pouches are resealable, you can customize portion sizes that are perfect for your baby.Our non-BPA baby food pouches have a smaller overall environmental footprint than glass jars, using less energy and generating less greenhouse gases during their lifecycle. While there is no recyclable pouch film in existence yet (we're working on it!), the caps on our pouches are recyclable and help to prevent food waste. By using our baby food pouches, you're sharing in our commitment to leaving a baby-sized footprint on the planet.

Certified Organic & Non-GMO Project Verified, with 1 gram of fiber from peaches

Fruits for stage 1 feeding:Perfect for 4+ months

Resealable pouches are easy to use:Non-BPA pouches serve as much yummy, nutritious food as baby needs at home or on-the-go

Ships as a single 3.5 ounce resealable organic baby food pouch