Plum Organics Stage 1 baby food pouches are an organic baby food line made for ages 4 months and up, perfect for introducing solids or first foods to your budding eater. Our Prune Puree blend uses only non-GMO, organic ingredients for an organic baby food that they'll love. These blends are naturally preserved, unsalted, unsweetened, and kosher parve. And since our baby food pouches are resealable, you can customize portion sizes that are perfect for your baby.

USDA Organic

OU Kosher

Non-GMO Project Verified

2 1/2 Prunes

Plus 1/4 Cup Water

Non-BPA Packaging

Stage 1 – 4 Months & Up

Case of 6