Plum Organics® Stage 1 Just Sweet Potato Baby Food Pouch
6 pk / 3 ozUPC: 1084667501071
- ORGANIC BABY FOOD PUREE WITH SWEET POTATO: Certified Organic & Non-GMO Project Verified with 2 grams of fiber from sweet potato
- VEGGIES FOR STAGE 1 FEEDING: Perfect for 4+ months, our organic baby foods are unsweetened & unsalted, and Kosher Parve
- RESEALABLE POUCHES ARE EASY TO USE: Non-BPA pouches serve as much yummy, nutritious food as baby needs at home or on-the-go
- WE'RE A B CORP: At Plum Organics, we're committed to our customers and our planet, and are focused on sustainable product design and safe ingredient sourcing
- Ships as a single 3 ounce resealable organic baby food pouch