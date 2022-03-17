Hover to Zoom
Plum® Organics Super Puffs® Blueberry with Purple Sweet Potato Cereal Snack
4 ct / 1.5 ozUPC: 1084667501034
Purchase Options
Product Details
Plum Organics® Super Puffs®, a colorful line of bite-sized, nutritious puffed snacks, are made with whole grains and organic veggies and fruit. With 7 essential vitamins and minerals, Super Puffs® delight tiny taste buds with a rainbow of nutritional goodness. Perfectly sized for little fingers, this snack encourages self- feeding and easily dissolves into grins and giggles.
- Nutrition - 7 essential vitamins and minerals; including 24mg choline
- Baby Stage - Perfect snack for baby - dissolves easily & encourages self-feeding
- Palate - Delight tiny taste buds with a vibrant blend of blueberry & purple sweet potato
- Promise - Certified organic, no genetically modified ingredients
- The Full Effect® program nourishes little ones in need across America
- OU Kosher
- Non-BPA Packaging
- Case of 4