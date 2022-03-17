Plum Organics® Super Puffs®, a colorful line of bite-sized, nutritious puffed snacks, are made with whole grains and organic veggies and fruit. With 7 essential vitamins and minerals, Super Puffs® delight tiny taste buds with a rainbow of nutritional goodness. Perfectly sized for little fingers, this snack encourages self- feeding and easily dissolves into grins and giggles.

Nutrition - 7 essential vitamins and minerals; including 24mg choline

Baby Stage - Perfect snack for baby - dissolves easily & encourages self-feeding

Palate - Delight tiny taste buds with a vibrant blend of blueberry & purple sweet potato

Promise - Certified organic, no genetically modified ingredients

The Full Effect® program nourishes little ones in need across America

OU Kosher

Non-BPA Packaging

Case of 4