4 ct / 1.5 ozUPC: 1084667501034
Plum Organics® Super Puffs®, a colorful line of bite-sized, nutritious puffed snacks, are made with whole grains and organic veggies and fruit. With 7 essential vitamins and minerals, Super Puffs® delight tiny taste buds with a rainbow of nutritional goodness. Perfectly sized for little fingers, this snack encourages self- feeding and easily dissolves into grins and giggles.

  • Nutrition - 7 essential vitamins and minerals; including 24mg choline
  • Baby Stage - Perfect snack for baby - dissolves easily & encourages self-feeding
  • Palate - Delight tiny taste buds with a vibrant blend of blueberry & purple sweet potato
  • Promise - Certified organic, no genetically modified ingredients
  • The Full Effect® program nourishes little ones in need across America
  • OU Kosher
  • Non-BPA Packaging
  • Case of 4