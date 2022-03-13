Hover to Zoom
Pocono Cream of Buckwheat Cereal
13 ozUPC: 0007057700050
Pocono Cream of Buckwheat is a wonderful alternative to cream of wheat, oatmeal, and other cereals. Its delicious fruity taste and high nutrition value make Cream of Buckwheat an excellent choice for your breakfast meal.
- Wheat & Gluten Free
- USDA Organic
- 100% Organic Cereal
- Fat Free
- Sodium Free
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (41 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0.1g0.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium4.2mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Certified Organic Buckwheat
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
