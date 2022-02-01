Slash and crash onto the scene with a super-sized, buildable Scyther! Pokemon Trainers can get an edge in battle when they build their very own Scyther and chop their opposition down to size! Featuring its iconic scythes, wings, teeth and claws, this striking Pokemon is pure speed. Practice your log-chopping power when you train Scyther to slice the tree in two. Then, cut to the chase and defeat your next opponent lickity-split! Ideal for ages 8 and up.