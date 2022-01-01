Polaner All Fruit Seedless Blackberry Fruit Spread Perspective: front
Polaner All Fruit Seedless Blackberry Fruit Spread

10 ozUPC: 0007240000729
Product Details

Real fruit goodness, that's Polaner All Fruit. Made from the finest fruits and sweetened only with fruit juice. Delicious as ever and with no high fructose corn syrup. No artificial colors or flavors.

  • Sweetened Only With Fruit Juice
  • 35 Calories Per 1 Tablespoon
  • No High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tablespoon (18 g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium10mg0.42%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Sugar8g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Juice Concentrates (Pear, Grape, Pineapple), Blackberries, Water, Fruit Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
