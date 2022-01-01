Polaner All Fruit Seedless Blackberry Fruit Spread
Product Details
Real fruit goodness, that's Polaner All Fruit. Made from the finest fruits and sweetened only with fruit juice. Delicious as ever and with no high fructose corn syrup. No artificial colors or flavors.
- Sweetened Only With Fruit Juice
- 35 Calories Per 1 Tablespoon
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Juice Concentrates (Pear, Grape, Pineapple), Blackberries, Water, Fruit Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More