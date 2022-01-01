Police Security’s Aura rechargeable, small, 180 lumen, LED flashlight provides all the light you need at the right size. Its ultra-compact design makes it optimal for industrial technicians, mechanics, and other professionals who demand long-term flashlight performance. It’s a perfect pocket-sized flashlight. With the Quik Connect™ USB charging system (cable included), this light functions with a 10460 rechargeable lithium-ion battery delivering up to 2.5 hours runtime. With high, low, flash modes, slide focus and a silicone tailcap, this flashlight is immediately adaptable to a variety of situations.

Light Output: High - 180 Lumens; Low – 60 Lumens

Functions: High/Low/Flash

Run Time: High – 2.5 Hours; Low – 1.5 Hours

Light up Bezel

Rubberized Cap

Easy twist to access protective charging port

Water Resistant

Lifetime Warranty

Beam Distance: High – 80 Meters; Low – 45 Meters

Battery Type: 10460 Li-Polymer – 350mAH Rechargeable