Police Security 180 Lumen Mini Rechargeable Flashlight Perspective: front
Police Security 180 Lumen Mini Rechargeable Flashlight Perspective: back
Police Security 180 Lumen Mini Rechargeable Flashlight Perspective: top
Police Security 180 Lumen Mini Rechargeable Flashlight

1 ctUPC: 0070467398656
Police Security’s Aura rechargeable, small, 180 lumen, LED flashlight provides all the light you need at the right size. Its ultra-compact design makes it optimal for industrial technicians, mechanics, and other professionals who demand long-term flashlight performance. It’s a perfect pocket-sized flashlight. With the Quik Connect™ USB charging system (cable included), this light functions with a 10460 rechargeable lithium-ion battery delivering up to 2.5 hours runtime. With high, low, flash modes, slide focus and a silicone tailcap, this flashlight is immediately adaptable to a variety of situations.

  • Light Output: High - 180 Lumens; Low – 60 Lumens
  • Functions: High/Low/Flash
  • Run Time: High – 2.5 Hours; Low – 1.5 Hours
  • Light up Bezel
  • Rubberized Cap
  • Easy twist to access protective charging port
  • Water Resistant
  • Lifetime Warranty
  • Beam Distance: High – 80 Meters; Low – 45 Meters
  • Battery Type: 10460 Li-Polymer – 350mAH Rechargeable