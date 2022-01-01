Hover to Zoom
Police Security Aluminum Flashlights - Black/Pink
2 pcUPC: 0070467398837
Made with industrial grade aluminum, Police Security’s Maiden and Blackjack flashlight combination are durable in the most rugged conditions. Both flashlights are an ultra-bright 190 lumens and have a strike-bezel head for personal safety. These flashlights are perfect for everyday carry.
- Light Output: 180 Lumens
- Run Time: 1.5 Hours
- Beam Distance: 150 Meters
- 2 AA Batteries (Included)
- Water Resistant
- Limited Lifetime Warranty