Made with industrial grade aluminum, Police Security’s Maiden and Blackjack flashlight combination are durable in the most rugged conditions. Both flashlights are an ultra-bright 190 lumens and have a strike-bezel head for personal safety. These flashlights are perfect for everyday carry.

Light Output: 180 Lumens

Run Time: 1.5 Hours

Beam Distance: 150 Meters

2 AA Batteries (Included)

Water Resistant

Limited Lifetime Warranty