Made with industrial grade aluminum, Police Security’s Maiden and Blackjack flashlight combination are durable in the most rugged conditions. Both flashlights are an ultra-bright 190 lumens and have a strike-bezel head for personal safety. These flashlights are perfect for everyday carry.

  • Light Output: 180 Lumens
  • Run Time: 1.5 Hours
  • Beam Distance: 150 Meters
  • 2 AA Batteries (Included)
  • Water Resistant
  • Limited Lifetime Warranty