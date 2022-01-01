Police Security’s Aura rechargeable, 280 lumen, LED flashlight, provides all the light you need at the right size. Its compact design makes it optimal for automotive technicians, mechanics, and other professionals who demand long-term flashlight performance. With our Quik Connect™ USB charging system (cable included), this light functions with a 10850 rechargeable lithium-ion battery delivering up to 2 hours runtime. With high, low, flash modes and slide focus, this flashlight is immediately adaptable to a variety of situations.

Battery Type: 1085 Li-Polymer – 750mAH Re

Light up Bezel

Rubberized Cap

Easy twist to access protective charging port

Water Resistant

Light Output: High - 280 Lumens; Low – 85 Lumens

Functions: High/Low/Flash

Run Time: High – 2 Hours; Low – 1.5 Hours

Beam Distance: High – 120 Meters; Low – 65 Meters

Warranty: Lifetime Warranty