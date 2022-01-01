Hover to Zoom
Police Security Aura-R Elite Rubberized Tailcap Rechargeable LED Flashlight - Black
1 ctUPC: 0070467398542
Product Details
Police Security’s Aura rechargeable, 280 lumen, LED flashlight, provides all the light you need at the right size. Its compact design makes it optimal for automotive technicians, mechanics, and other professionals who demand long-term flashlight performance. With our Quik Connect™ USB charging system (cable included), this light functions with a 10850 rechargeable lithium-ion battery delivering up to 2 hours runtime. With high, low, flash modes and slide focus, this flashlight is immediately adaptable to a variety of situations.
- Battery Type: 1085 Li-Polymer – 750mAH Re
- Light up Bezel
- Rubberized Cap
- Easy twist to access protective charging port
- Water Resistant
- Light Output: High - 280 Lumens; Low – 85 Lumens
- Functions: High/Low/Flash
- Run Time: High – 2 Hours; Low – 1.5 Hours
- Beam Distance: High – 120 Meters; Low – 65 Meters
Warranty: Lifetime Warranty