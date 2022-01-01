Police Security’s Cavalier Penlight and UV Penlight combination are the ultimate Inspection bundle. The Cavalier is a compact, 100 lumen penlight, that allows for illumination in small, tight spaces, while the ultra slim 395 UV detection penlight detects fluids, blood and urine. Both lights are ideal for many activities for DIYers, outdoorsmen and professionals.

UV Penlight Benefits:

Light Output: High – 395 NM

Run Time: High – 6 Hours

Battery Type: 2AAA Alkaline (included)

Belt Clip

Cavalier Benefits: