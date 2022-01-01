Hover to Zoom
Police Security’s Cavalier Penlight and UV Penlight
2 pcUPC: 0070467398836
Product Details
Police Security’s Cavalier Penlight and UV Penlight combination are the ultimate Inspection bundle. The Cavalier is a compact, 100 lumen penlight, that allows for illumination in small, tight spaces, while the ultra slim 395 UV detection penlight detects fluids, blood and urine. Both lights are ideal for many activities for DIYers, outdoorsmen and professionals.
UV Penlight Benefits:
- Light Output: High – 395 NM
- Run Time: High – 6 Hours
- Battery Type: 2AAA Alkaline (included)
- Belt Clip
Cavalier Benefits:
- Light Output: High: 100 Lumens; Low: 35 Lumens
- Runtime: High: 1.5 Hours; Low: 4.5 Hours
- Beam Distance: High: 70 Meters; Low 40 Meters
- 2 AAA Alkaline Batteries (Included)