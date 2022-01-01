Featuring a high-performing LED chip, with an impressive 615 lumen output, Police Security’s Blackout Headlamp is one of the brightest on the market and an ideal lighting option for hands-free activities. The Blackout features Slide Focus optics, three modes, and a pivoting head for added flexibility. The adjustable headband is comfortable for long-time wear. Includes 4AA Police Security® Alkaline Batteries.

Light Output: High - 615 Lumens; Low - 300 Lumens

Functions: High/Low/Flash/Focus Beam

Run Time: High - 3 Hours; Low - 7 Hours

Beam Distance: High - 210 Meters; Low - 60 Meters

4AA Batteries (Included)

Slide Focus

Comfort Adjustable Straps

Water Resistant

Warranty: Limited Lifetime Warranty