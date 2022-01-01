Police Security Ultra Bright Headlamp - Black/Blue Perspective: front
Police Security Ultra Bright Headlamp - Black/Blue Perspective: back
Police Security Ultra Bright Headlamp - Black/Blue Perspective: left
Police Security Ultra Bright Headlamp - Black/Blue

1 ctUPC: 0070467399434
Product Details

Featuring a high-performing LED chip, with an impressive 615 lumen output, Police Security’s Blackout Headlamp is one of the brightest on the market and an ideal lighting option for hands-free activities. The Blackout features Slide Focus optics, three modes, and a pivoting head for added flexibility. The adjustable headband is comfortable for long-time wear. Includes 4AA Police Security® Alkaline Batteries.

  • Light Output: High - 615 Lumens; Low - 300 Lumens
  • Functions: High/Low/Flash/Focus Beam
  • Run Time: High - 3 Hours; Low - 7 Hours
  • Beam Distance: High - 210 Meters; Low - 60 Meters
  • 4AA Batteries (Included)
  • Slide Focus
  • Comfort Adjustable Straps
  • Water Resistant

Warranty: Limited Lifetime Warranty