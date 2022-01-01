Design meets innovation with the Zephyr 6AAA flashlight from Police Security.The sleek body style uses a state-of-the-art LED chip delivering 700 lumens of bright light through slide-focusing optics. The Zephyr's Soft Switch™ technology allows seamless transition through its five settings: High, Medium, Low, Flash and S.O.S. Additional features include a non-slip comfort grip and industrial grade belt clip.

Light Output: High - 700 Lumens; Low - 150 Lumens • Run Time: High - 3 Hours; Low - 5 Hours

Beam Distance: High - 250 Meters; Low - 120 Meters

6AAA Batteries (Included)

Slide Focus

Anti-slip comfort grip