Police Security Zephyr Elite Durable Flashlight
Police Security Zephyr Elite Durable Flashlight Perspective: back
Police Security Zephyr Elite Durable Flashlight Perspective: bottom
Police Security Zephyr Elite Durable Flashlight

1 ctUPC: 0070467398408
Product Details

Design meets innovation with the Zephyr 6AAA flashlight from Police Security.The sleek body style uses a state-of-the-art LED chip delivering 700 lumens of bright light through slide-focusing optics. The Zephyr's Soft Switch™ technology allows seamless transition through its five settings: High, Medium, Low, Flash and S.O.S. Additional features include a non-slip comfort grip and industrial grade belt clip.

  • Light Output: High - 700 Lumens; Low - 150 Lumens •    Run Time: High - 3 Hours; Low - 5 Hours
  • Beam Distance: High - 250 Meters; Low - 120 Meters
  • 6AAA Batteries (Included)
  • Slide Focus
  • Anti-slip comfort grip