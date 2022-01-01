Hover to Zoom
Polished Stainless Steel Charcoal Watering Can, 1.5 ltr
1UPC: 0065724838151
Product Details
The stylish watering can helps you carry out the task of watering with ease. Whether in use or sitting on the window sill it will surely be an eye-catcher. Obtainable in white, black or taupe colors.Features. Polished Stainless Steel Charcoal Watering Can, 1.5L. , Stainless Steel, Watering Can, Garden, Indoor Watering Can. 1.5 liter capacity. Indoor or outdoor use. Great for watering hard to reach areasSpecifications. Material: Polished Stainless Steel, Plastic. : 2 Year. Designer: Floz Design. Volume: 1.5 liter. Dimension: 10.44" H x 3.94" W x 13.79" L. Diameter: 3.9. Weight: 3 lbs