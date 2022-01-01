Polly Pocket: Advent Calendar. Count down the festive season on day one, then open a surprise gift daily for the next 24 days! Play out the snowy storytelling fun with micro surprises including fun Polly Pocket dolls, dwellings, animals, vehicles and more (micro dolls can fit in and interact with some of the accessories).. Create a fun holiday display with the packaging featuring a snowy holiday scene! More fun surprises include jewelry pieces that connect and work with some of the surprises!