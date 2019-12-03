This adorable Pocket World Cactus Cowgirl Ranch compact is great for On-the-Go fun and opens to an adorable ranch adventure with micro Polly and Shani dolls and their 2 cute horse friends! Open to discover these fun activities and reveals: barn door opens (doll or horse fits inside); Polly or Shani doll can ride on the horse 360 degrees by spinning the barrel; gate opens on the fence: raise the gate for more challenging horse jumps; a doll can ride in the hot air balloon (it moves up and down); move the lizard to make the cacti move; and the girls can relax on the bale of hay. What a fun time at the ranch!

Compact comes with a strap so kids can wear it as a wristlet or purse and it is small enough to take anywhere! With fun activities and accessories, Polly and Shani dolls are set for the ultimate cactus ranch adventure!

Polly Stick technology lets you stick the dolls anywhere on the compact. Just place the sticker from the sticker sheet (included) anywhere and the dolls will stick to the sticker.