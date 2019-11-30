This adorable Pocket World Owlnite Campsite compact is great for On-the-Go fun and opens to a fun-filled camping adventure with micro Polly and Shani dolls and a boat accessory.

Discover and explore these fun activities and reveals: the camper folds down into a glamping bathroom (doll can sit on the toilet). Dolls can rock back and forth and hang from the moon hammock. Sleeping bag opens so the girls lay underneath it. Tree area opens to reveal a squirrel's nest. The girls can walk on the lake deck and fish, and "spin" the water to reveal what's under the waterand make a splash with the boat accessory!

Compact comes with a strap so kids can wear it as a wristlet or purse and it is small enough to take anywhere! With fun activities and accessories, Polly and Shani dolls are all set for the ultimate camping adventure!

Polly Stick technology lets you stick the dolls anywhere on the compact. Just place the sticker from the sticker sheet (included) anywhere and the dolls will stick to the sticker.