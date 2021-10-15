Play out the storytelling fun with this Pollyville Candy Store that opens to an amazingly sweet adventure with fun surprises! Candy Store opens and extends to include 4 floors of sweet fun, micro Polly and Lila dolls, 1 sticker sheet and 5 micro accessories; place the table and chairs, lollipop swing (holds both dolls and swings) and pink detachable gummi bear inside or outside of store. Candy Store fun also includes a popcorn machine that pops, a gingerbread house that opens, a gumball machine elevator and a candy bin that opens! Candy Store connects with other Pollyville Stores (each sold separately, subject to availability) and the sidewalks align to create a city street and an entire system of play! You can open the Candy Store for 4 floors of fun or fold it up as a stand-alone store for 360 degrees of play! Polly Stick technology lets kids stick micro Polly and Lila dolls anywhere in the Candy Store by placing a sticker from the sticker sheet (included) and the dolls will stick to the sticker wherever placed. Build out and customize your world with Pollyville tiny hangouts and vehicles! Collect them all for unlimited ways to play!