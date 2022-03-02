Hover to Zoom
POM Wonderful Pomegranate Elderberry Boost Tea
12 fl ozUPC: 0082415091011
Product Details
Pomegranate Elderberry Boost Tea is a refreshing, tangy trio that combines the antioxidant power of pomegranate and elderberry with a boost of black tea.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (355 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar21g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Black Tea (Water, Black Tea Extract), Sugar, Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Pomegranate Fruit Extract, Natural Flavors, Elderberry Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid.
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
