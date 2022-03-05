Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
POM Wonderful Pomegranate Orange Blossom White Tea
12 fl ozUPC: 0082415091012
Purchase Options
Product Details
POM Wonderful Pomegranate Orange Blossom White Tea is aharmonious combination of crisp white tea, fragrant orange blossom, and the antioxidant goodness of pomegranate.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (355 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar22g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
White Tea (Water, White Tea Extract), Sugar, Pomegranate Fruit Extract, Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Clarified Orange Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Orange Blossom Extract.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More