In the artist's own words: For centuries, the neotropical migrants in this picture have shuttled between winter homes in the tropical rainforest and nesting sites in our woodlands. Now their populations are plummeting. Why? Habitat destruction. Down There? Up Here? Is your favorite songster in this flock? Each April, I listen anxiously to the dawn chorus for the return of my favorite, that world-class flutist, the Wood Thrush. Are silent springs forthcoming? Remember the canary in the coal mine?

Mystery of the Missing Migrants, 1990, by Charley Harper (American, 1922-2007).

Assembled puzzle measures 20 x 29 inches.