Charley Harper's whimsical paintings have delighted art and nature lovers for more than sixty years. Harper (1922-2007) developed his unique style while a student at the Art Academy of Cincinnati and the Art Students League in New York City. His distinctive use of simple geometric shapes, patterns, and vivid colors-a style he defined as minimal realism-succinctly captured the essence of each creature he portrayed.

The Rocky Mountains poster design by Charley Harper (American, 1922-2007).

Assembled puzzle measures 20 x 29 inches.