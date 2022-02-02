Diego Rivera's theme, the manufacture of automobiles through human labor, pleased Edsel Ford, the president of the Ford Motor Company, who agreed to fund this project and became a great champion of the artist. The vast factory Ford built on the Rouge River, where Rivera spent days sketching, provided the images for the mural's largest panels, including the one shown here.

Detroit Industry, North Wall (detail), 1932-1933 by mural by Diego Rivera (Mexican, 1886-1957).

Assembled puzzle measures 20 x 29 inches.