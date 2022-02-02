It's artist-author Edward Gorey (1925-2000) at his darkly mischievous best, with Frawgge Mfrg Co portraying a cloud of chaos and doom hanging over the impeccably manicured trappings of a vaguely Victorian society. What more mayhem could possibly ensue in the drawing room of this mysterious manufacturing magnate? Frawgge Mfrg Co seems to have become a resounding success, if its apparent founder's handsome top hat and plush, fur-lined overcoat are any indication. But looking stoically down from his portrait on the frog-papered wall, our beloved titan of industry must be wondering what sort of nightmare his success hath wrought. Inside, the tea party looks to have gone horribly awry, while outside we might find ourselves witness to no less than three different homicides.

Assembled puzzle measures 20 x 27 inches.