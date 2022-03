In 1964 Springbok Editions issued Convergence as a 340-piece jigsaw that was touted as the world's most difficult puzzle. With this 1,000-piece reemergence of Convergence, Pomegranate just about triples the challenge. Best of luck to all aspiring solvers!

Convergence, 1952 by Jackson Pollock (American, 1912-1956).

Puzzle size 29 x 20 inches.