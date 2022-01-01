The Bedford Hours, now among the finest treasures of the British Library, is one of the most magnificent illuminated manuscripts in existence. Produced in the fifteenth century over a period of twenty or more years in the studio of the Bedford Master-whose identity remained a mystery for several centuries-the manuscript contains scores of elaborate medallions and miniature scenes surrounded by painstakingly detailed scrollwork, initials, line-fillers, and other artistic adornments. The image reproduced here, one of the Bedford Hours' major painted pages, is a depiction of the Tower of Babel story from Genesis.

Assembled puzzle measures 20 x 29 inches.