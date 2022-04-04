Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc White Wine is a crisp and refreshing wine that offers a pure expression of Pomelo's diverse vineyards. Bright and vibrant in the glass, this dry white wine offers fragrant white blossoms on the nose, framed by a refreshing palate of melon, white peach, lemon curd and ripe citrus. Try this white wine with briny oysters or a summer salad topped with tangy goat cheese.

White wine with a refreshing palate of melon, white peach, lemon curd and ripe citrus

Bright, vibrant dry wine offers fragrant white blossoms on the nose

Earned 89 points from the Tasting Panel

Enjoy this Sauvignon Blanc wine with briny oysters or a summer salad topped with tangy goat cheese

California wine sourced from Lake County and Lodi/Clarksburg appellations

Dry white wine fermented in stainless steel tanks to preserve the clean, fresh fruit character

One 750mL wine bottle of Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc White Wine, 13% ABV