Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0068453000011
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc White Wine is a crisp and refreshing wine that offers a pure expression of Pomelo's diverse vineyards. Bright and vibrant in the glass, this dry white wine offers fragrant white blossoms on the nose, framed by a refreshing palate of melon, white peach, lemon curd and ripe citrus. Try this white wine with briny oysters or a summer salad topped with tangy goat cheese.
- White wine with a refreshing palate of melon, white peach, lemon curd and ripe citrus
- Bright, vibrant dry wine offers fragrant white blossoms on the nose
- Earned 89 points from the Tasting Panel
- Enjoy this Sauvignon Blanc wine with briny oysters or a summer salad topped with tangy goat cheese
- California wine sourced from Lake County and Lodi/Clarksburg appellations
- Dry white wine fermented in stainless steel tanks to preserve the clean, fresh fruit character
- One 750mL wine bottle of Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc White Wine, 13% ABV